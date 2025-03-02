Sign up
Photo 2581
Tashkent Subway Station
Train leaving the station . . .
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
4
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3087
photos
223
followers
111
following
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
blur
,
motion
,
train
,
subway
,
uzbekistan
,
tashkent
,
jy-uzbekistan
Casablanca
ace
Love the coloured movement, well done.
April 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's awesome!!!
April 3rd, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Love it. The positioning and timing of the moving train works perfectly!
April 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow!
April 3rd, 2025
