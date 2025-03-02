Previous
Tashkent Subway Station by jyokota
Photo 2581

Tashkent Subway Station

Train leaving the station . . .
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the coloured movement, well done.
April 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's awesome!!!
April 3rd, 2025  
Andy Oz ace
Love it. The positioning and timing of the moving train works perfectly!
April 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow!
April 3rd, 2025  
