Fortress Wall at Sunrise
When the people you are with know the guard with the key, you get to climb up on the wall before sunrise to get in position.
6th March 2025
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
sunrise
wall
fort
fortress
uzbekistan
jy-uzbekistan
JackieR
Gorgeous light
April 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
I love the composition. It's like being inside a giant sandcastle! That golden light pouring in from the right is just glorious.
April 8th, 2025
