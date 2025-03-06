Previous
Fortress Wall at Sunrise by jyokota
Photo 2585

Fortress Wall at Sunrise

When the people you are with know the guard with the key, you get to climb up on the wall before sunrise to get in position.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Gorgeous light
April 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the composition. It's like being inside a giant sandcastle! That golden light pouring in from the right is just glorious.
April 8th, 2025  
