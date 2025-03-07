Sign up
Photo 2586
Welcome to my rug store !
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
5
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Tags
store
,
welcome
,
merchant
,
seller
,
uzbekistan
,
rugs
,
jy-uzbekistan
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That made me smile out loud! Full of character and great fun framing.
April 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Were you tempted? ( To purchase a rug!)
April 8th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
What a great portrait! I love the variety of colors and patterns and the framing.
April 8th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Nice portrait and framing !
April 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 8th, 2025
