A Peek at Shah-i-Zinda by jyokota
A Peek at Shah-i-Zinda

A mausoleum complex in Samarkand from the 14-15th century, beautifully restored to show the magnificent architecture.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
LManning (Laura)
Gorgeous composition and light.
April 9th, 2025  
