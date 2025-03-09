Sign up
Photo 2588
Registan Square at NIght
The main public square of Samarkand, built in beautiful Persian architecture. 30 second exposure to show some movement of the people.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3097
photos
226
followers
112
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Tags
nighttime
,
architecture
,
square
,
persian
,
uzbekistan
,
jy-nighttime
,
jy-uzbekistan
,
registan
,
public-square
