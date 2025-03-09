Previous
Registan Square at NIght by jyokota
Registan Square at NIght

The main public square of Samarkand, built in beautiful Persian architecture. 30 second exposure to show some movement of the people.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

