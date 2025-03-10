Previous
Registan Architectural Closeup by jyokota
Registan Architectural Closeup

Persian style has grandeur, and is opulent and detailed. This is inside a building at Registan Square, looking upward at the details of an arched entryway.

Nighttime full image: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2025-03-09
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
Photo Details

