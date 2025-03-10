Sign up
Photo 2589
Registan Architectural Closeup
Persian style has grandeur, and is opulent and detailed. This is inside a building at Registan Square, looking upward at the details of an arched entryway.
Nighttime full image:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2025-03-09
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
architecture
,
uzbekistan
,
jy-uzbekistan
