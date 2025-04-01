Previous
Next
One Plus One Equals Two by jyokota
Photo 2591

One Plus One Equals Two

1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love this image...great pov, leading lines, symmetry
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact