Photo 2583
The Boy at Lake Garda
He paused at just the right place to accentuate the lines on the ground. The two 365-photobuddies here:
https://365project.org/caterina/365/2025-04-07
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3091
photos
225
followers
111
following
Tags
b&w
italy
lake
boy
garda
jy-b&w
jy-italy
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully seen
April 7th, 2025
