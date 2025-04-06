Previous
Caterina Sees Through Her Hands! by jyokota
Caterina Sees Through Her Hands!

Caterina always has such fun and creative projects for us to work on. And here she is -- looking THROUGH her hands!

Her project here: https://365project.org/caterina/365/2025-04-06
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That’s hilarious, I love it!
April 7th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
👀
April 7th, 2025  
