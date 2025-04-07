Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2596
Garage Manin
This garage (now turned grocery store) is striking architecturally. During daylight, the top is eye-catching, but the busy activities of the store take attention. But at night, the stark contrast of light and shadow make for a singular scene.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3102
photos
225
followers
112
following
711% complete
View this month »
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
italy
,
architecture
,
black-and-white
,
verona
,
jy-italy
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close