Garage Manin by jyokota
Garage Manin

This garage (now turned grocery store) is striking architecturally. During daylight, the top is eye-catching, but the busy activities of the store take attention. But at night, the stark contrast of light and shadow make for a singular scene.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
gloria jones ace
Fabulous
May 28th, 2025  
