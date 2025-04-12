Sign up
Photo 2602
Reflection in the Dark
As
@caterina
and I were walking about in Verona, I caught sight of a reflection in a window, and I liked the wide expanse of the darkness with only a single store showing up in the light.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3107
photos
224
followers
112
following
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Tags
reflection
,
italy
,
nighttime
,
verona
,
jy-nighttime
