Previous
Studying the Gerhard Richter Raum by jyokota
Photo 2612

Studying the Gerhard Richter Raum

Aline Smithson https://www.alinesmithson.com/bio-statement
studying the work of Gerhard Richter while participating in the Karuizawa Fotofest
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact