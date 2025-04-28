Previous
Hiroshi Watanabe in the Grove by jyokota
Hiroshi Watanabe in the Grove

Meeting this wonderful photographer https://www.hiroshiwatanabe.com was a highlight of the Karuizawa Fotofest. He and Aline had a joint exhibition and gave talks that offered insight into their work. Definitely a photographer to study.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
August 6th, 2025  
