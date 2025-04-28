Sign up
Photo 2613
Hiroshi Watanabe in the Grove
Meeting this wonderful photographer
https://www.hiroshiwatanabe.com
was a highlight of the Karuizawa Fotofest. He and Aline had a joint exhibition and gave talks that offered insight into their work. Definitely a photographer to study.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
3118
photos
216
followers
110
following
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Tags
japan
photographer
karuizawa
jy-karuizawa
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
August 6th, 2025
