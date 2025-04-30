Sign up
Photo 2615
Cat's Post Office
"Humans and cats up to five at a time inside."
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
store
,
shadow
,
antique
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-tokyo
Domenico Dodaro
ace
I love the fact you included the two shadows. To me, they tell a good deal of the story.
August 7th, 2025
