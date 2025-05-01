Previous
Public Bathhouse by jyokota
Public Bathhouse

There's SO much to see here that it's a cultural storytelling image. First, the sign on top identifies the place as a public bathhouse. You're always thirsty when you leave from soaking in hot water, so you appreciate the vending machine with everything from tea, coffee, CocaCola, sports drinks and even a fluorescent green melon soda. The folding walker for maneuvering and storing in small spaces. The bicycles. The masks. The laundromat to the left so you can wash clothes while you soak. And if you look closely between the two people entering in the background, you see the photographer reflected in the center. Yup, that's me!
Junko Y

Domenico Dodaro ace
I see you! Indeed, there’s a lot to watch! Great street photo
August 7th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Incredible slice of life photo. And such a great selfie!
August 7th, 2025  
