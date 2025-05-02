Sign up
Previous
Photo 2617
Waiting to Cross the Street in the Rain
It's a juggle, holding up an umbrella and holding up a camera and trying to compose and not drop anything. A different view of Shibuya Crossing than most see.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
japan
,
rain
,
umbrella
,
tokyo
Andy Oz
ace
Great shot in B&W. Love a wet street scene, and the layer of brollies opposite looks good.
Well juggled!
August 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Interesting and different view!
August 8th, 2025
Well juggled!