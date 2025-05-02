Previous
Waiting to Cross the Street in the Rain by jyokota
Photo 2617

Waiting to Cross the Street in the Rain

It's a juggle, holding up an umbrella and holding up a camera and trying to compose and not drop anything. A different view of Shibuya Crossing than most see.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Great shot in B&W. Love a wet street scene, and the layer of brollies opposite looks good.
Well juggled!
August 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Interesting and different view!
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact