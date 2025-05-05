Sign up
Photo 2620
Looking Up While Going Up
Medusa-like lines are dizzying if you look (and photograph) upward while on the escalator.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
japan
b&w
architecture
escalator
tokyo
jy-b&w
jy-tokyo
