Stand on the left and walk on the right by jyokota
Stand on the left and walk on the right

Third in the escalator series.
Dilemma in Japan: escalators break down more often because they wear down differently. It takes twice as long for people to get onto escalators. So in department stores, they hire people to stand at the base of the escalators and insist that people stand two by two but when people don't know each other, that kind of partnering on a step in silence for the entire way up feels uncomfortable. So in the train stations, with no monitors, the people resort to the tradition. Stand on the left, walk on the right -- or leave it empty.
Junko Y

