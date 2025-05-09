Previous
Stairs, Steps, and Escalators by jyokota
Photo 2624

Stairs, Steps, and Escalators

A ceiling made up of triangular shaped mirrors angled to pick up the ground below.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Very creative collage
August 14th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️
August 14th, 2025  
Junko Y ace
@briaan Thank you -- but it's a single shot of a reflection, a mirror with a lot of angles in it.
@joemuli Thank you!
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact