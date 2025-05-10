Previous
Oden Restaurant by jyokota
Photo 2625

Oden Restaurant

I'm taking a poll: do you prefer this composition as a vertical, or to eliminate the top half and a little off the bottom, and make it into a horizontal?
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
I think vertical gives a better context for the story.
August 14th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
No,don’t eliminate the top…I love the sign tho’ can’t read it..it’s so artsy 👍⭐️
August 14th, 2025  
Rick ace
Think I like just the bottom section. It's an interesting street shot.
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact