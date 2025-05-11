Sign up
Photo 2626
Yakitori restaurant -- at night
Yakitori is skewered grilled chicken, often with soy sauce based sauce, and a host of options including various chicken parts and vegetables and such. Typically a 'fast local food' this restaurant serves in a more contemporary venue.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
japan
b&w
restaurant
nighttime
tokyo
jy-nighttime
jy-tokyo
Brian
ace
So much to see and commend
August 16th, 2025
