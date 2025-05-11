Previous
Next
Yakitori restaurant -- at night by jyokota
Photo 2626

Yakitori restaurant -- at night

Yakitori is skewered grilled chicken, often with soy sauce based sauce, and a host of options including various chicken parts and vegetables and such. Typically a 'fast local food' this restaurant serves in a more contemporary venue.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
So much to see and commend
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact