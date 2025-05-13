Previous
Standing Alone at Yurakucho Crossing by jyokota
Standing Alone at Yurakucho Crossing

Very busy intersection for pedestrians -- except at night. Scaffolding for new construction behind her, to my back is the Yurakucho train station (one stop from Tokyo Station), and to my right is the amazingly crazy and busy Bic Camera store.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
JackieR ace
Fabulous street
August 16th, 2025  
