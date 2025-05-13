Sign up
Previous
Photo 2628
Standing Alone at Yurakucho Crossing
Very busy intersection for pedestrians -- except at night. Scaffolding for new construction behind her, to my back is the Yurakucho train station (one stop from Tokyo Station), and to my right is the amazingly crazy and busy Bic Camera store.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
1
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3133
photos
216
followers
110
following
720% complete
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
japan
,
street
,
alone
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
jy-japan
,
jy-monochrome
JackieR
ace
Fabulous street
August 16th, 2025
