Fish Restaurant at Night by jyokota
Fish Restaurant at Night

The entire menu of fish on placards all around the restaurant, and lit paper lanterns inviting you in. But then, two girls at front advertising a "girls' bar" nearby. Traditional restaurant juxtaposed by the presence of nearby bars.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Lynne
Fantastic capture.
August 18th, 2025  
What a fantastic building and shot! love it
August 18th, 2025  
