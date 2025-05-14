Sign up
Previous
Photo 2629
Fish Restaurant at Night
The entire menu of fish on placards all around the restaurant, and lit paper lanterns inviting you in. But then, two girls at front advertising a "girls' bar" nearby. Traditional restaurant juxtaposed by the presence of nearby bars.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3134
photos
216
followers
110
following
720% complete
View this month »
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
black-and-white
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
,
jy-mono
Lynne
Fantastic capture.
August 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
What a fantastic building and shot! love it
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
