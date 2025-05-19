Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2634
But the light hasn't changed yet . . .
And across the street (properly minding the light) to the very far left edge of the scene, is
@Taffy
!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3139
photos
217
followers
110
following
721% complete
View this month »
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
musician
,
street
,
line
,
black-and-white
,
crosswalk
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
,
jy-mono
,
street-crossing
haskar
ace
Great composition and focus. He looks lost.
August 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love a bit of jaywalking! Not illegal here but oh I remember the police stopping and challenging me in Austria when I did it there!
August 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close