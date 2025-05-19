Previous
But the light hasn't changed yet . . . by jyokota
Photo 2634

But the light hasn't changed yet . . .

And across the street (properly minding the light) to the very far left edge of the scene, is @Taffy !
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
haskar ace
Great composition and focus. He looks lost.
August 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love a bit of jaywalking! Not illegal here but oh I remember the police stopping and challenging me in Austria when I did it there!
August 24th, 2025  
