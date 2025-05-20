Previous
Next
Comfort Priority by jyokota
Photo 2635

Comfort Priority

Stylishly dressed with jewelry, designer bag, but crocs on her feet say what's important.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact