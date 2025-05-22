Previous
A balanced scene by jyokota
Photo 2637

A balanced scene

A very busy crosswalk, very wide and angled. Seems I am playing a lot with photographing these crosswalks of Tokyo. In this set of three, they are simply three cuts of the same image.

The whole scene: https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2025-05-22

A dramatic foreground of lines: https://365project.org/jyokota/omake/2025-05-22
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
As it turns out, this is my favorite of the three. Pretty incredible in B&W.
August 28th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Oh. I mean I love all three. Love the Godzilla grabbing my attention here.
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact