Previous
Photo 2637
A balanced scene
A very busy crosswalk, very wide and angled. Seems I am playing a lot with photographing these crosswalks of Tokyo. In this set of three, they are simply three cuts of the same image.
The whole scene:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2025-05-22
A dramatic foreground of lines:
https://365project.org/jyokota/omake/2025-05-22
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
2
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3145
photos
217
followers
110
following
722% complete
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2633
2634
2635
384
2636
2637
123
385
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
japan
,
street
,
line
,
black-and-white
,
crosswalk
,
tokyo
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
,
jy-mono
,
street-crossing
Lou Ann
ace
As it turns out, this is my favorite of the three. Pretty incredible in B&W.
August 28th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh. I mean I love all three. Love the Godzilla grabbing my attention here.
August 28th, 2025
