The Rabbit Regrets

Peter Rabbit hopped into the fenced-in herb garden. He was happily munching on sage leaves for awhile, but then when I appeared with my camera, he regretted being caged INSIDE the garden -- by his own doing. At least I wasn't Mr McGregor with a hoe and intent to make him into rabbit pie. All I wanted was a photo opp. He eventually managed to jump out -- which makes me realize that this fence will not keep squirrels or rabbits out.