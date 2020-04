When you're trying to keep your distance, a tripod and long lens are helpful. Taken standing inside the back porch to the house, looking toward the squirrel "entering" the home library. I used the long cable, brought the clicker part inside the door, and tried not to b seen by the squirrel. IN the end it turns out he didn't mind me at all.The photo I took: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2020-04-05