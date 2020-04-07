Previous
Next
Home LIbrary 7/30: Pinocchio Puppet by jyokota
358 / 365

Home LIbrary 7/30: Pinocchio Puppet

This hand-made puppet spoke to my husband and said he wanted to come live in our library. So what could we do? We hand-carried him back to join our Italian Pinocchio and others.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
What a neat little collection.. i have one similar to the smaller one on the left.. but mine has a red hat..
April 18th, 2020  
kali ace
i have one exactly the same as this puppet! we did a week of Pinocchio storytelling selfies on 5+2 a couple of years ago, starting here https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2017-08-28
April 18th, 2020  
Dianne
He’s very cute and you have made a wonderful display.
April 18th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I wish you could make a movie - you can ...!
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise