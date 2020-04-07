Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
358 / 365
Home LIbrary 7/30: Pinocchio Puppet
This hand-made puppet spoke to my husband and said he wanted to come live in our library. So what could we do? We hand-carried him back to join our Italian Pinocchio and others.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2140
photos
235
followers
153
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Latest from all albums
358
1654
1655
359
1656
360
1657
1658
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th April 2020 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
books
,
puppet
,
character
,
pinocchio
,
storybook
,
30-shots2020
,
jy-30-shots2020
,
jy-home-library
julia
ace
What a neat little collection.. i have one similar to the smaller one on the left.. but mine has a red hat..
April 18th, 2020
kali
ace
i have one exactly the same as this puppet! we did a week of Pinocchio storytelling selfies on 5+2 a couple of years ago, starting here
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2017-08-28
April 18th, 2020
Dianne
He’s very cute and you have made a wonderful display.
April 18th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I wish you could make a movie - you can ...!
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close