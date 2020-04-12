Previous
Next
Hanami, Social Distancing Style by jyokota
359 / 365

Hanami, Social Distancing Style

It's the season for a major activity in Japanese life: Hanami, or "flower viewing" that is a cultural event marking the arrival of spring. Typically under cherry trees, family, friends, and colleagues gather to eat and drink and socialize. This year, Japan had to cancel its hanami festivities.

Inspired by the flowers I rescued after the squirrel trampled them down and even chewed on the stems a bit (or was it the rabbit?) I put them in a glass and suddenly, I had a pseudo-sakura-tree! @Domenicododaro called this morning, and we made plans for me to get coaching from him on cooking with his cookbook so he joined @cjphoto and me in this socially-distanced hanami event. CJ is coaching me on taking photos, and remarking that you need a wide angle for getting the whole tree in, but I'm focused on getting some macro closeups. Note: Good thing I've always had face masks because of my allergies and asthma! So useful these days.

By next hanami season, I will have acquired some appropriate Japanese Hanami-foods in miniature sizes when I visit some 100 yen shops with @vankrey and @kojozi4161 because pretzels, while delicious, just aren't what we eat at such Japanese events.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The wee man looks as if he just might juggle those pretzels!
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise