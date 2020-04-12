Hanami, Social Distancing Style

It's the season for a major activity in Japanese life: Hanami, or "flower viewing" that is a cultural event marking the arrival of spring. Typically under cherry trees, family, friends, and colleagues gather to eat and drink and socialize. This year, Japan had to cancel its hanami festivities.
Inspired by the flowers I rescued after the squirrel trampled them down and even chewed on the stems a bit (or was it the rabbit?) I put them in a glass and suddenly, I had a pseudo-sakura-tree! @Domenicododaro called this morning, and we made plans for me to get coaching from him on cooking with his cookbook so he joined @cjphoto and me in this socially-distanced hanami event. CJ is coaching me on taking photos, and remarking that you need a wide angle for getting the whole tree in, but I'm focused on getting some macro closeups. Note: Good thing I've always had face masks because of my allergies and asthma! So useful these days.
By next hanami season, I will have acquired some appropriate Japanese Hanami-foods in miniature sizes when I visit some 100 yen shops with @vankrey and @kojozi4161 because pretzels, while delicious, just aren't what we eat at such Japanese events.