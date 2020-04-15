Previous
From One Side to the Other by jyokota
Photo 366

From One Side to the Other

Still struggling countlesss hours to get this right. Ended up cutting off the top, which included the heating pipe, the papel picado, and the skylights. I tried this shot on three different days.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Amazing!!! Do you know how many books?
May 8th, 2020  
