Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 366
From One Side to the Other
Still struggling countlesss hours to get this right. Ended up cutting off the top, which included the heating pipe, the papel picado, and the skylights. I tried this shot on three different days.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2171
photos
241
followers
156
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Latest from all albums
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th May 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
books
,
library
,
children's-books
,
30-shots2020
,
jy-30-shots2020
,
jy-home-library
eDorre Andresen
ace
Amazing!!! Do you know how many books?
May 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close