Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 367
Vertical Crop without Perspective Control
When I removed the upright perspective control to the image I posted yesterday, it brought back more curve and dimensionality to the stairs.
I've uploaded, deleted, and adjusted and uploaded, deleted repeatedly. I don' know why the ceiling has a cast on 365 but not on LR.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2173
photos
241
followers
156
following
100% complete
View this month »
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Latest from all albums
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th May 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
books
,
library
,
children's-books
,
30-shots2020
,
jy-30-shots2020
,
jy-home-library
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close