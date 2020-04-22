Sign up
Previous
Next
363 / 365
Am I getting enough Vitamin D?
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
1665
1666
361
1667
362
1668
1669
363
Views
2
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st April 2020 3:10pm
Tags
squirrel
,
sunlight
,
backyard
,
jy-squirrel
