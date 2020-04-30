Previous
Home LIbrary: Ship's Stairs by jyokota
364 / 365

Home LIbrary: Ship's Stairs

Also known as "alternating tread stairs" they are used in spaces where you don't want to use much of the floorspace for stairs. They are used on ships and in "tiny houses" of today.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Junko Y

@jyokota
Louise & Ken ace
Be still my heart! THIS is the space I've longed to revisit since Day 1! THANK YOU so much for sharing this sight again!
May 5th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Your library is intriguing. I can tell a lot of thought went into its design.
May 5th, 2020  
summerfield ace
awww, i miss your little library, junko. i wish i had spent more time and took more photos when i was there.
May 5th, 2020  
