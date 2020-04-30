Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
364 / 365
Home LIbrary: Ship's Stairs
Also known as "alternating tread stairs" they are used in spaces where you don't want to use much of the floorspace for stairs. They are used on ships and in "tiny houses" of today.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study in interpreting it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased...
2166
photos
237
followers
155
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Latest from all albums
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
364
1679
1680
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th April 2020 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
books
,
library
,
children's-books
,
30-shots2020
,
jy-30-shots2020
,
jy-home-library
Louise & Ken
ace
Be still my heart! THIS is the space I've longed to revisit since Day 1! THANK YOU so much for sharing this sight again!
May 5th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Your library is intriguing. I can tell a lot of thought went into its design.
May 5th, 2020
summerfield
ace
awww, i miss your little library, junko. i wish i had spent more time and took more photos when i was there.
May 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close