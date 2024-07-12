Sign up
Previous
Photo 381
Sunset first night -- as seen in window
Walking past a window, I saw the sunset I had just photographed and took a selfie with it reflected but then a bird flew by.
Main photo of sunset:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2024-07-12
12th July 2024
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Album: Challenges and Extras
Tags:
window
reflection
sunset
bird
namibia
jy-selfie
jy-namibia
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice effect
September 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Your main sunset photo is glorious, but I think I like this even more!
September 23rd, 2024
