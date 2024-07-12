Previous
Sunset first night -- as seen in window by jyokota
Photo 381

Sunset first night -- as seen in window

Walking past a window, I saw the sunset I had just photographed and took a selfie with it reflected but then a bird flew by.

Main photo of sunset: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2024-07-12
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
KoalaGardens🐨
nice effect
September 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 23rd, 2024  
Mary Siegle
Your main sunset photo is glorious, but I think I like this even more!
September 23rd, 2024  
