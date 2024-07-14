Sign up
Previous
Photo 383
Attempt at Impressionism
I am trying a new direction with my photography. Still working it out, as you can see....
Almost SOCC but I did turn down the brightness of the stars.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
0
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Challenges and Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
experimental
,
impressionism
,
painterly
,
namibia
,
jy-namibia
,
jy-impressionism
,
jy-experimental
