Photo 385
Barcodes: horizontal and vertical
The WHOLE scene. I like how the lines in the building in the back intersects visually with the lines in the front. But it's such a wide scene.
Closeup with the crosswalk making a BIG statement:
https://365project.org/jyokota/omake/2025-05-22
Perhaps the most balanced scene?:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2025-05-22
22nd May 2025
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
japan
street
line
black-and-white
crosswalk
tokyo
jy-japan
jy-tokyo
jy-mono
street-crossing
Dixie Goode
They are great together. I love both pictures.
August 28th, 2025
