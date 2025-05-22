Previous
Barcodes: horizontal and vertical by jyokota
Barcodes: horizontal and vertical

The WHOLE scene. I like how the lines in the building in the back intersects visually with the lines in the front. But it's such a wide scene.

Closeup with the crosswalk making a BIG statement: https://365project.org/jyokota/omake/2025-05-22

Perhaps the most balanced scene?: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2025-05-22
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Dixie Goode ace
They are great together. I love both pictures.
August 28th, 2025  
