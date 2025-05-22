Sign up
Previous
123 / 365
Stripes in Your Face
In your face crosswalk, dramatically ABOUT the lines.
The whole scene:
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2025-05-22
A balanced cut?:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2025-05-22
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3145
photos
217
followers
110
following
33% complete
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Latest from all albums
2633
2634
2635
384
2636
2637
123
385
Views
4
Album
おまけ
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
street
,
line
,
black-and-white
,
crosswalk
,
tokyo
,
foreground
,
jy-japan
,
jy-tokyo
,
jy-mono
,
street-crossing
