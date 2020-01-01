Previous
Why oh why.... by k1w1
Photo 1091

Why oh why....

....did we ever leave Florida. The vacation is over they said. It's time to go home to Canada they said. I dutifully got in the big red truck and settled in for the looooooooong drive back to Canada. Oh how I wish I had stayed in sunny Florida!!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

K1W1

