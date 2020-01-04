Previous
Along The Road by k1w1
Photo 1094

Along The Road

Had a great day out with @cathrinemitch. We wandered though Brampton, Orangeville, Alton and Belfountain area. I stopped along Creditview Road and took this. I didnt bother to get out of the truck. I just rolled down the window and snapped.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

K1W1

@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
