Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1094
Along The Road
Had a great day out with
@cathrinemitch
. We wandered though Brampton, Orangeville, Alton and Belfountain area. I stopped along Creditview Road and took this. I didnt bother to get out of the truck. I just rolled down the window and snapped.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay.
Views
2
Album
365 Project
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
5th January 2020 1:50pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
nikon
,
barn
,
rural
,
farm
,
ontario
,
scenesoftheroad-15
