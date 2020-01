Jim Menken has been transforming old trees and logs into beautiful works of art since 2003.​Jim lives and carves in the town of Mono in beautiful Dufferin County, about 1 hour north west of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has had a life long interest in art but has been carving since 2003. Once a teacher by profession, Jim has taken up this new passion full time. Cathy @cathrinemitch and I spotted a small collection of his work in Orangeville while out on one of our adventures.