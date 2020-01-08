Previous
Next
Parked by k1w1
Photo 1098

Parked

I spotted this little gem as I was wandering off to lunch with a friend. I'm thinking it will probably look pretty cool in the summer without all the snow on the ground :)
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

K1W1

ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise