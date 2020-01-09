Previous
Maddaugh Road by k1w1
Photo 1099

Maddaugh Road

Driving a school bus can be a bit of a challenge some days....and it's not always the kids that are the challenge. This is one of the roads I drive on both on my way to the school and with up to 50 students on the bus. Some days are better than others. In the summer you have a beautiful canopy to drive under as when there are leaves on the trees and along both sides of the road is farm land.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

K1W1

Wendy ace
I recognize that scene! Sometimes it is the quiet country roads that are the best.
I got behind two snowplows yesterday - on two different roads and it made me 15 minutes late to the school. But, the students did not mind!
January 9th, 2020  
