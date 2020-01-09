Maddaugh Road

Driving a school bus can be a bit of a challenge some days....and it's not always the kids that are the challenge. This is one of the roads I drive on both on my way to the school and with up to 50 students on the bus. Some days are better than others. In the summer you have a beautiful canopy to drive under as when there are leaves on the trees and along both sides of the road is farm land.