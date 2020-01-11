Previous
Next
Frozen Pond by k1w1
Photo 1100

Frozen Pond

I actually took this photo in November. At the time I was not posting on 365 due to lack of internet etc. so decided that I would post it today since it is a nasty wet and very dull day out.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

K1W1

ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise