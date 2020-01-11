Sign up
Photo 1100
Frozen Pond
I actually took this photo in November. At the time I was not posting on 365 due to lack of internet etc. so decided that I would post it today since it is a nasty wet and very dull day out.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
1452
photos
52
followers
39
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
14
1099
1100
Views
0
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
17th November 2019 5:13am
Tags
nikon
,
winter
,
rural
,
pond
,
frozen
,
ontario
,
sport
