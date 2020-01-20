Sign up
Photo 1109
Alton Art Gallery
I just got this smaller crystal ball and thought I wold give it a try. I dont think it worked for this particular subject so I will have to try again.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
1462
photos
53
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
5th January 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
art
,
ontario
,
crystal ball
