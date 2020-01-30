Sign up
Photo 1113
Lights Out
Do you remember doing this as a kid? Told it was lights out time and getting a flash light and hiding under the covers. I still have fond memories of doing this :)
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay.
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
29th January 2016 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
reading
,
nikon
,
bear
,
teddy
,
low key
