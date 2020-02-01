Previous
Next
Abandoned?? by k1w1
Photo 1114

Abandoned??

No Teddy I'm sure they did not leave us out here to die in the snow storm. They will be back any minute I am sure.
Poor Teddy needed Tedward to comfort him cause he thought they had been left behind
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

K1W1

ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So cute
February 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise