Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1114
Abandoned??
No Teddy I'm sure they did not leave us out here to die in the snow storm. They will be back any minute I am sure.
Poor Teddy needed Tedward to comfort him cause he thought they had been left behind
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
1
0
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
1468
photos
53
followers
39
following
305% complete
View this month »
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Latest from all albums
15
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
2nd February 2020 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bear
,
teddy
Diana
ace
So cute
February 2nd, 2020
365 Project
