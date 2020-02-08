Sign up
Photo 1121
Walking Away...
...or is that walking towards. I like to think he is walking towards a better future with his children
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
0
0
K1W1
ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
1476
photos
54
followers
40
following
307% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
14th September 2019 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
nikon
,
walk
365 Project
