Julianna by k1w1
Photo 1123

Julianna

It's a beautiful sunny day here today and it's also family day. Got me to thinking that posting a photo of a family member was a good idea. This was taken a while ago but I had never posted it here on 365. I'm trying to play catch up since we have had no internet for the past two weeks. I'm not doing a great job of catching up cause I'm going to head out and enjoy some of the sunshine since we dont get much of it at this time of the year.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

K1W1

Wendy ace
What a lovely shot with the light vignetting to frame her gorgeous eyes and hair!
Enjoy your family day ... I have to work since I live so close to Quebec, which does not get Family Day, and they needed me to drive.
Grrr...
February 17th, 2020  
Dianne
A really nice image of this beautiful young lady.
February 17th, 2020  
