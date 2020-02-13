Julianna

It's a beautiful sunny day here today and it's also family day. Got me to thinking that posting a photo of a family member was a good idea. This was taken a while ago but I had never posted it here on 365. I'm trying to play catch up since we have had no internet for the past two weeks. I'm not doing a great job of catching up cause I'm going to head out and enjoy some of the sunshine since we dont get much of it at this time of the year.