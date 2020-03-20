Trophy

It was time for the capture and capture they did. They were so proud of themselves that they willingly posed for a photo with their trophey. It is possible that all this social distancing has had an impact on the minds of some. I fear it is not going to improve any time soon. On the bright side....we live in a fairly remote and secluded area so are pretty safe from the virus. Thanks to the brave bears going on a hunting expotition we also have toilet paper :) Keep safe everyone and stay well. Sending love and hugs from the bears and me t